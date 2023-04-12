 
Kate Middleton not allowed to wear tiara at King Charles’ coronation?

Kate Middleton may reportedly not be allowed to wear a tiara at the historic coronation of her husband Prince William’s father, King Charles, reported Mirror UK.

As per reports, the Princess of Wales is now ‘rushing to finalise fittings’ for her outfit at King Charles’ Coronation on May 6, as organisers also face a ‘race against time’ to finalise other details for the once-in-a-generation event.

Despite royal aides working hard to get things in order, issues have erupted over whether royal women can wear tiaras at the Coronation before Queen Consort Camilla enters Westminster Abbey.

A source told Mirror UK that ‘indecision between the households had led to rows over what tiaras the female royals should wear.’

The insider also said: “Senior female royals were only informed of outfits this week prompting a rush to finalise fitting arrangements.”

This comes amid reports that Kate and other senior female royals, like the Duchess of Edinburgh, Sophie, may not wear tiaras at the grand royal occasion, which would be a break from tradition; royal women have historically worn tiaras at coronations.

At Queen Elizabeth’s coronation more than seven decades ago, all royal women wore tiaras, and at King George VI’s coronation, the then-Princess Elizabeth and Margaret even wore coronets. 

