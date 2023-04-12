 
Wednesday Apr 12 2023
King Charles coronation planning delays spell ‘disaster’: Royal aide

Wednesday Apr 12, 2023

King Charles is gearing up for his historic Coronation, scheduled for May 6, but royal aides are reportedly worried about the delays in planning and even fear that the event maybe a ‘disaster’.

According to Mirror UK, royal aides fear that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s delayed response to their coronation invites may have pushed things to the last minute, which could render the grand ceremony a ‘disaster’.

A source was quoted by the outlet saying: “Everything should be planned to the minute and such overruns would be a disaster.”

“The schedule from the programme, the carriages, balcony appearance and the RAF flypast is planned to the minute, so it's all incredibly stressful,” the insider added.

It is pertinent to mention that Prince Harry’s attendance at Charles’ Coronation was confirmed by Buckingham Palace just today, Wednesday, April 12, despite the RSVP cut-off date being April 3. 

