Showbiz
time Wednesday Apr 12 2023
Web Desk

Anil Kapoor Praises Salman Khan's Dedication to Fitness, Talks About Importance of a Positive Mindset.

Web Desk

Wednesday Apr 12, 2023

Salman Khan gets appreciation from Anil Kapoor
Salman Khan gets appreciation from Anil Kapoor 

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan recently shared a picture of himself working out at the gym, showcasing his impressive physique. The picture received a lot of attention from fans and celebrities alike, including actor Anil Kapoor, who had some words of praise for the "Dabangg" star.

In a recent interview, Anil Kapoor was asked about Salman's latest gym picture and he was all praise for the actor's willpower and dedication towards fitness. He stated that Salman's commitment to fitness is an inspiration to everyone in the industry and beyond.

Anil Kapoor further added that maintaining a healthy lifestyle is not just about physical appearance but also about mental well-being. He emphasized the importance of having a positive mindset and a disciplined approach towards fitness, which he believes is the key to achieving long-term health goals.

The two actors have been friends for a long time and have worked together in several hit films, including "Biwi No.1" and "No Entry". 

