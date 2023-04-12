 
Halley Bailey says the new Ariel character is more ‘complex’ than original one

Halle Bailey has recently revealed how her character Ariel will be shown as “complex and layered” in the Disney’s upcoming live-action reimagining of The Little Mermaid.

In a new interview with Insider, Halle said, “For this version of the film, we have really been expounding upon what's already been there and it's been a joy.”

Halle continued, “This time, you will see more of her going after her passions and what she wants for herself and her life as well as her love story, too.”

“You get just a deeper dive into her brain, really,” stated the actress.

Describing as the most exhilarating, surreal experience of her life, Halle explained, “It's been a joy to be able to work with Rob Marshall, the director, whose vision was very much wanting me to be myself wholeheartedly, completely, even down to the way Ariel looks and her hair.”

“I feel like I learned a lot about myself,” she added.

