Jennifer Lawrence reflects on marriage with Cooke Maroney

Jennifer Lawrence on life with Cooke Maroney

Jennifer Lawrence is opening up about how marriage and motherhood have reshaped her daily life, revealing how her relationship with husband Cooke Maroney has helped bring balance after what she describes as a chaotic upbringing.

Speaking candidly on the Jan. 12 episode of the SmartLess podcast, the Oscar winner reflected on adapting to a very different lifestyle since tying the knot and starting a family.

“I married somebody who is the opposite of me,” Lawrence, 35, shared. “He is so organized. He's an anchor.”

She explained that Maroney’s calm, structured nature has influenced how she manages her home and time.

“Everything is ordered,” she said, noting that she has learned to adjust by keeping certain spaces closed off and assigning herself small responsibilities she works hard to maintain.

That structure became especially important after welcoming children.

Lawrence and Maroney share a son, Cy, 3, and welcomed their second baby in 2025. While strict schedules didn’t come naturally to her, Lawrence admitted she now understands why they matter.

“I get it now, I get it,” she said, explaining that their kids follow a very precise routine. She credited her husband with maintaining it, adding, “He's good at keeping it.”

Still, the actress acknowledged that compromise is key.

“But we've learned, to keep our marriage alive, I have a 15 minute wiggle room,” she said, a sentiment host Jason Bateman supported by joking that rigid timing can put strain on a relationship.

Lawrence later noted that tight schedules can be especially challenging for her, adding with humour that she might need occupational therapy to help manage her ADD.

Beyond schedules, Lawrence has previously shared how becoming a mother shifted her entire perspective.

In a November interview with W Magazine, she spoke about the emotional intensity of early motherhood.

“When I had my first child, I felt completely connected to my baby,” she said, while also realizing how difficult it was to re-enter a world not built around that bond. “Everything looks different after that.”

Through marriage, motherhood, and mutual understanding, Lawrence says she’s found stability in a life that once felt overwhelming, crediting both her partner and her community for helping her navigate it all.