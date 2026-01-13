Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz reveal surprising new detail in Beckham feud

Brooklyn, Nicola deny key claims from David, Victoria amid growing rift

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz broke their silence on the recent claims that Victoria and David Beckham are making efforts to mend ties between each other.

Following reports of Brooklyn, 26, recently serving his parents with a legal notice, sources close to David and Victoria told People that they “have repeatedly asked Brooklyn and Nicola to meet and talk in order to move forward.”

They further claimed that the couple had “of course” invited their son and daughter-in-law to the former Manchester United player’s knighting ceremony and the celebrations after. The insider added that Brooklyn and Nicola “have always been invited to all family occasions or events, whether private or public”.

However, one of Nicola’s confidants have now have refuted claims to the same publication, insisting that they are “untrue”.

“The claim that Brooklyn and Nicola have been invited to all events and that David and Victoria have made honest efforts to mend things is untrue,” it was stated. “Neither parents have reached out to Nicola in almost a year.”

Tensions among the Beckham clan continue to rise, while seemingly reaching a fever pitch back in December when Cruz Beckham, younger brother to Brooklyn, revealed via Instagram stories that his brother had blocked him and their parents on Instagram.

Brooklyn Beckham has since forwarded a “desist” letter to David and Victoria Beckham — amid the feud which reportedly arose since his 2022 wedding to Nicola Peltz — with the elder couple legally instructed to contact him only through lawyers.