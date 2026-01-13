 
Geo News

Josie Gibson shows off super fit figure during luxury Thailand trip

It comes after Josie revealed last year that she has shed an impressive five stone

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

January 13, 2026

Josie Gibson shows off super fit figure during luxury Thailand trip
Josie Gibson shows off super fit figure during luxury Thailand trip

Josie Gibson continued to stun fans with her incredible weight-loss transformation during her Thailand getaway on Monday. 

The TV personality, 40, appeared super fit in a swimsuit as she and her son Reggie, six, enjoyed a dip in the private pool of their £1,500-a-night suite at the Four Season's Koh Samui resort.

Josie was also seen enjoying the trip with other family members.

Taking to the comments Josie, who shares her son with ex Terry Bond, gushed: 'If your looking to experience a day with the elephants I can not recommend the @aonangelephantsanctuary in Krabi enough.

'We did lots of research before going to make sure we were giving our money to a kind caring sanctuary that put the elephants happiness health and safety first. What a day to be alive.'

It comes after Josie revealed last year that she has shed an impressive five stone.

In November, Josie wowed with her stunning figure in a £149 figure- hugging halter neck number by House of CB during a lavish Caribbean cruise. 

Matt Damon shares shocking thing about wife and bestie Ben Affleck
Matt Damon shares shocking thing about wife and bestie Ben Affleck
Rihanna hints at 4th baby in 2026 video
Rihanna hints at 4th baby in 2026
Chelsea Handler roasts Tom Brady: ‘So boring' video
Chelsea Handler roasts Tom Brady: ‘So boring'
Glen Powell attends Golden Globes afterparty with beau Michelle Randolph
Glen Powell attends Golden Globes afterparty with beau Michelle Randolph
Bella Ramsey Golden Globes 2026 look explained video
Bella Ramsey Golden Globes 2026 look explained
Glen Powell reacts to being compared to late legend Robin Williams video
Glen Powell reacts to being compared to late legend Robin Williams
Amanda Seyfried's reaction to losing at the Golden Globes goes viral video
Amanda Seyfried's reaction to losing at the Golden Globes goes viral
Harry Styles drops hints for new album: 'we belong together'
Harry Styles drops hints for new album: 'we belong together'