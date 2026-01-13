Rihanna hints at 4th baby in 2026

Rihanna on new family member in 2026

Rihanna has once again sparked conversation about expanding her family, this time with a playful comment that has fans wondering if a fourth baby could be in her future.

The singer appeared to hint at the idea while reacting to a lighthearted Instagram post shared on Sunday, Jan. 11.

Former Love Island star and influencer Montana Rose Brown uploaded a video reflecting on her goals for the new year, jokingly weighing two very different options.

“Deciding to get hot and sexy or get pregnant in 2026,” she wrote over the clip, which showed her pausing dramatically as if deep in thought. The post quickly caught attention, including from Rihanna herself.

“Wait! So I’m not crazy then? Bet!” Rihanna, 37, commented on Monday, Jan. 12, a response that many fans interpreted as a subtle nod to the idea of welcoming another child.

The nine-time Grammy winner already shares three children with A$AP Rocky, also 37.

The couple welcomed their third child, a daughter named Rocki, on Sept. 13. They are also parents to two sons, RZA, born in 2022, and Riot, who arrived in 2023.

Rihanna and Rocky have been together since 2020 and have spoken openly in the past about family and doing things on their own terms.

“I always thought it would be marriage first, then a baby, but who the f--- says it has to be that way,” Rihanna told Vogue in April 2022. “I'm certainly not gonna let that get in the way of me being a mom.”

After Rocki’s arrival, sources close to the singer shared how meaningful the moment was for her.

In September 2025, a source told PEOPLE that Rihanna was “over the moon” about welcoming her daughter.

“She's obviously so grateful for her boys, all three of them, but she's been ready for some more girly energy,” the source said. “She's over the moon about her baby girl.”

The insider added that the new addition shifted the family dynamic in a joyful way, noting that Rihanna had always dreamed of having a daughter and was excited about dressing her and embracing that experience.

While Rihanna and A$AP Rocky often speak about parenting, they remain more private about their relationship. Still, Rocky raised eyebrows in late 2025 when he referred to himself as a “loving husband” in an interview with The Perfect Magazine.

“Being a father and a partner and a loving husband in my family is what makes me really, really happy,” he said. He later added with a laugh in a separate interview, “How you know I'm not already a husband? I'm still not gonna confirm it.”

For now, Rihanna’s comment remains playful, but for fans, it was enough to reignite excitement about what could come next for her growing family.