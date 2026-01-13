Glen Powell reacts to being compared to late legend Robin Williams

Glen Powell on being compared to Robin Williams

Glen Powell is embracing comparisons to the late Robin Williams as his new Hulu series Chad Powers continues to spark conversation ahead of its release.

The actor addressed the buzz while attending the 2026 Golden Globes in Beverly Hills on Sunday, Jan. 11, making it clear he sees the comparison as an honour rather than pressure.

Powell, 37, stars in Chad Powers as Russ Holliday, a former star quarterback whose career collapses after a costly mistake during a national championship.

Years later, Holliday attempts a comeback by disguising himself as “Chad Powers” to walk onto the struggling South Georgia Catfish football team.

The transformation involves heavy prosthetics, a creative choice that has led many viewers to draw parallels with Robin Williams’ iconic performance in Mrs. Doubtfire.

Speaking on the red carpet, Powell acknowledged the comparisons while expressing deep admiration for the legendary actor.

“Robin Williams was one of the greats,” Powell said.

“He really made movies that were fun in terms of the joy they gave people, but they also had a lot of heart. He figured out that duality.”

The comment reflected Powell’s appreciation for Williams’ ability to balance comedy with emotional depth, something audiences see echoed in Chad Powers.

Williams famously portrayed a divorced father who disguises himself as a Scottish housekeeper in the 1993 film Mrs. Doubtfire.

He died by suicide at age 63 on Aug. 11, 2014, at his Paradise Cay mansion in San Francisco, after struggling with an undiagnosed case of Lewy Body Dementia, a debilitating brain disorder.

While Chad Powers is fictional, the character has real roots.

Former professional football player Eli Manning originally created Chad Powers during a 2022 episode of ESPN’s Eli’s Places.

In the viral segment, Manning underwent professional hair and makeup to disguise himself as a walk-on quarterback at Penn State.

Powell later explained how the show expanded on that idea, telling Good Morning America, “We took that concept and that inspiration and have doubled down on the prosthetics, updated it, improved it, new model, new Chad, and we're making a hell of a show here.”

As anticipation builds, Powell’s reaction suggests he understands why the comparisons exist, and why being mentioned alongside Robin Williams is something to be grateful for, not shy away from.