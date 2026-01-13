Pete Davidson, Elsie Hewitt enjoy first night out after baby's birth

Pete Davidson and Elsie Hewitt stepped out for a rare date night one month after welcoming their first baby together.

On Sunday, January 11, the former Saturday Night Live star’s partner posted a photo dump, marking their first night out in the wake of becoming parents to daughter Scottie Rose Hewitt Davidson.

The newly minted mom of one captioned the series of snapshots, “mum n dad first night out [teary eyes and kiss mark emoji].”

The first photo showed her holding her baby daughter over one shoulder and smiling gently into the camera.

The model was all dolled up, wearing a leopard print off-the-shoulder dress and accessorising it with a glittery necklace.

The following snapshot featured the family of three with baby Scottie in her mother’s arms as Pete, 32, plants a sweet kiss on daughter’s head.

Elsie, 29, wrapped up the carousel with a few selfies alongside the Dog Man voice star.

The couple appeared seated in a car, with Elsie riding shotgun and Pete behind the wheel with an ice cream in hand.

The proud parents’ took a much needed first break from their parenting duties over the weekend since the arrival of Scottie, last month.

Elsie and Pete welcomed their first baby together on December 12. They shared the news on Instagram nearly a week later.

"My best work yet, i am absolutely overflowing with love and gratitude and disbelief," the mom captioned the post, which featured several photos of the couple and their newborn.