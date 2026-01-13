 
Nick Jonas candidly talks about social anxiety after viral Golden Globes moment

Nick Jonas fans praises him for his honesty after Golden Globes moment

Geo News Digital Desk
January 13, 2026

Nick Jonas is reminding fans that even global stars have tough moments.

After the 33-year-old musician and actor was spotted stepping outside during the 2026 Golden Globe Awards on January 11, a short video of him quickly went viral online.

In the clip, captured by Parade, Jonas is seen taking a sip of water and looking around outside the ceremony.

A fan account reposted the video on X and speculated that “social anxiety got the best of him.” Jonas later confirmed the guess was accurate.

“Yeah…it hit me like a gut punch,” he replied, referencing his latest single, Gut Punch.

“Hit me like a gut punch, I hurt my own feelings,” he sings in the song’s chorus. “How did I get so good at being mean to myself? / I should turn the heat down, tell myself to chill out / Damn, I really hate the way I talk to myself.”

Fans praised Jonas for his honesty in the comments. “You’re doing amazing, sweetie!!!! We all got the social anxiety blues,” one person wrote. Another added, “It’s okay! It gets the best of us all sometimes.”

Jonas, who lives with type 1 diabetes, has long spoken openly about mental health. In a 2021 interview with People magazine, he said, “the mental and emotional health aspect of it [diabetes] is really important.”

“I certainly speak to my therapist... and luckily, I've got a really good support system around me and a great set of doctors,” he shared.

Jonas attended the Golden Globes with his wife, Priyanka Chopra Jonas. He wore a black Berluti pinstriped tuxedo with a Fossil watch, while Chopra Jonas stunned in a custom Dior gown, according to WWD.

