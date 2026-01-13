Glen Powell attends Golden Globes afterparty with beau Michelle Randolph

Glen Powell and Michelle Randolph at Golden Globes afterparty

Glen Powell and Michelle Randolph gave their romance a quietly public moment following the 2026 Golden Globes, stepping out together at an afterparty that also included Powell’s parents.

The appearance marked a notable milestone for the couple, who have been keeping their relationship largely low-key since romance rumours first surfaced late last year.

Powell, 37, attended the 83rd annual Golden Globes on Sunday, Jan. 11, with his parents, Cyndy Powell and Glen Powell Sr., as his guests.

While Randolph, 28, did not walk the red carpet with him, she was later spotted joining the trio after the ceremony.

According to E! News, Randolph was seen getting into a car with Powell and his parents following the awards show, before the group headed to a Golden Globes afterparty together.

Photos shared the next day showed Powell smiling as he walked slightly ahead of Randolph while arriving at the bash.

The actor wore the same midnight blue Brunello Cucinelli tuxedo and matching bow tie he had donned earlier that evening.

Randolph opted for a black gown featuring cutouts near her midriff, pairing the look with a black handbag and wearing her blonde hair down in soft curls.

The outing came about two months after the pair were first spotted together in Austin, Texas, where Powell lives.

Randolph has been spending time nearby while filming Landman in Fort Worth.

In early December 2025, Us Weekly confirmed that the two were seeing each other casually.

“They started seeing where things would go around October and have been trying to keep it under the radar for almost two months now,” an insider explained at the time, adding that the pair were “having fun.”

As their connection grew, Powell and Randolph were seen together in Miami before traveling to St. Bart’s to ring in the New Year.

“They traveled together and Glen invited her on the trip,” a source told Us Weekly, noting that the timing worked out because Randolph also had mutual friends attending.

The insider added that the couple “are dating” but were “keeping things casual and low-key” heading into the new year.

According to the source, “Glen is very into her and they are having a lot of fun,” pointing out that the two share common ground by working in the same industry.

The insider also said Powell thinks Randolph is “so beautiful and is smitten,” while describing Randolph as “very reserved,” adding that Powell “brings out the fun side in her.”

Their Golden Globes afterparty appearance, especially alongside Powell’s parents, suggested the relationship may be moving forward naturally, even as the couple continues to keep things relaxed and largely out of the spotlight.