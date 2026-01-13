Chelsea Handler roasts Tom Brady: ‘So boring'

Chelsea Handler shares opinion on Tom Brady

Chelsea Handler did not hold back when asked about Tom Brady, making it clear that the retired NFL star is not her type.

The comedian shared her blunt take during a Jan. 7 appearance on Sirius XM’s Page Six Radio, reacting to recent photos of Brady spending New Year’s Eve with social media star Alix Earle.

“I saw that picture,” Handler, 50, said while discussing Brady’s run-in with Earle. “I have no interest in Tom Brady. I don’t find him dynamic, hot, interesting, or fun. I find him so boring.”

She doubled down moments later, adding, “I think he’s a total dud. I couldn’t, I mean, so I don’t have any thoughts.”

Handler also brushed off any curiosity about Earle, 25, saying she doesn’t know enough about her to care about the rumoured connection.

“I don’t really know that [much] about Alix Earle. So, I don’t care to answer your question. Do I need to expound?” she joked, keeping the tone light but dismissive.

The comedian went on to explain that she’s generally turned off by men who seem overly focused on vanity.

While she acknowledged that such men often have freedom in their dating lives, she made it clear that lifestyle doesn’t appeal to her personally.

Handler’s comments came shortly after Brady, 48, was spotted celebrating New Year’s Eve with Earle in St. Barths. Photos showed the pair looking close as they rang in 2026 at a nightclub.

A source later told Us Weekly, “Alix and Tom were together the entire night on New Year’s Eve partying at a party hosted by Palm Tree Crew in St. Barths. They met through mutual friends who were also in St. Barths and had an instant connection. There was a lot of chemistry between them.”

Handler isn’t the only public figure to criticise Brady recently. Sports commentator Skip Bayless, known for supporting Brady during his football career, has openly questioned the quarterback’s post-retirement choices.

Speaking on The Skip Bayless Show, Bayless took issue with Brady’s business moves and broadcasting career, calling his on-air presence unimpressive and his commercial appearances unnecessary.

“He’s so blah, he’s terribly blah,” Bayless said, adding that Brady’s post-football career hasn’t matched his success on the field.

While Brady continues to make headlines for his personal life and career decisions, Handler’s sharp remarks have added another layer to the ongoing conversation, one that leaves no doubt about where she stands.