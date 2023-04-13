King Charles is ‘sad’ he won’t see Meghan Markle and the kids at his Coronation

King Charles is reportedly disappointed that Meghan Markle and his two grandchildren won’t be attending his Coronation next month.

Buckingham Palace confirmed on Wednesday, April 12th, 2023, that Prince Harry will be attending the coronation ceremony without his wife and kids.

According to a source cited by The Sun, “The King is happy that Harry, his son, who he calls his ‘darling boy’ will be at the Abbey. He wanted him there.”

The source added, “It is sad, he is very disappointed that he won’t see Meghan or his grandchildren but understands the situation.”

The Duke of Sussex is expected to fly over from California in time for the event, which will take place at Westminster Abbey on May 6th, 2023. The ceremony also falls on the same day as Prince Archie’s fourth birthday.

Sources have claimed that Meghan’s main reason for turning down her invitation to the event was to celebrate Archie’s birthday. Both children were not invited to the 90-minute Coronation, due to young their age.

Meanwhile, during his stay at the UK, the Duke of Sussex will reportedly be staying at the Frogmore Cottage, despite the couple being evicted from their Windsor residence.

Prince Harry will not be having a role at his father’s Coronation, nor will he be in either procession between the Palace and Abbey. He will also not be seen at the Buckingham Palace balcony after the ceremony.