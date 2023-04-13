Katie Holmes gets candid about Suri Cruise’s paparazzi-filled childhood

Katie Holmes got candid about her teenaged daughter, Suri Cruise, who grew up in under the constant scrutiny of the paparazzi.

In the cover story for Glamour, published on Wednesday, April 12th, 2023, the Dawson Creek alum said, “What has been really important for me with my daughter, because she was so visible at a young age, is I really like to protect her.”

In the rare comments about her 16-year-old, whom she shares with ex-husband Tom Cruise, added that she is “grateful” to be Suri’s mother. “She’s an incredible person,” Holmes, 44, said.

Back in June 2012, the Top Gun: Maverick actor and Rare Objects actress revealed they were divorcing after five years of marriage – marking one of the most high-profile splits in Hollywood.

For years the pair were deemed one of Hollywood’s biggest couples, with Tom infamously declaring his love for Kate while jumping on a sofa during an appearance on the Oprah Winfrey show.

The couple, married in 2006 in a Scientologist ceremony in Italy, just months after welcoming their daughter Suri. However, cracks appeared in their marriage after sources claimed that Katie felt intimidated by the Church and its influence.

Moreover, a source exclusively told Page Six in March that the Mission: Impossible star has not seen his daughter in a very long time and is not a part of her life.

During a deposition for his 2012 defamation lawsuit against Bauer Media — which was later settled — Cruise admitted that his relationship with the Church of Scientology had played a large role in why he was distanced from his child’s life.