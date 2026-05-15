Dua Lipa wins hearts with surprising tour film announcement

Dua Lipa surprised fans with the announcement of a concert film and live album, with an additional wholesome note.

The 30-year-old pop superstar took to social media and made the announcement, with a teaser.

The Houdini hitmaker wrote, "LIVE FROM MEXICOOO!!! The full tour film out May 21st 6pm (BST) on YouTube AND the live album out May 22nd!!! Pre-order link below. now we can enjoy these shows forever and ever and ever, I love you!!!! Oh and just because I can’t wait… End Of An Era (Live From Mexico) OUT NOW."

The additional surprise which fans appreciated a lot was that the concert film will be released on YouTube for free and will not be behind a paywall.

Following the announcement, excited fans flocked to the comments and wrote, "Thank you queen!" and "Reliving the tour memories."

A third chimed in, "I couldn't go to the concerts, but now I'll feel you closer," and "High production concert film being uploaded on youtube so that people can watch it for free. What an incredible way to end an era honestly," applauded another.