Kris Jenner passed on her wedding ring to Kourtney before Italian wedding

Kourtney Kardashian received a heartwarming wedding gift from her mother, Kris Jenner, the night before she married Travis Barker in May 2022.

The reality TV star, 43, was presented with the most sentimental piece of jewelry from her mom, the wedding ring that Kourtney's late dad, Robert Kardashian Sr. gave Kris as they wed.

In the new wedding Hulu special, 'Till Death Do Us Part Kourtney & Travis, Kourtney was seen showing her younger sister, Khloe Kardashian, the ring that momager gave her the day of her rehearsal dinner in Portofino, Italy.

"Wait, look, Mom just gave me her ring that was from Dad," Kourtney showed Khloe, later clarifying that it was Kris' wedding ring in her marriage to Robert, who died of esophageal cancer in 2003.

Kris was married to Robert from 1978 to 1991 and they shared daughters Kourtney, Kim, and Khloe, and son Rob.

"When my dad died, I remember thinking I never want to get married because my dad isn't there to walk me down the aisle," Kourtney said in the special. "So that gift meant so much."

Kourtney also remembered her father right before walking the aisle, saying, "My dad would've loved Travis and Travis reminds me so much of my dad in the weirdest ways… "

"I felt his presence and a sense of calm. It felt so good and calm… like, I'm ready and it just felt perfect,” she added.