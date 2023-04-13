 
Meghan Markle avoiding UK to hide Archie, Lilibet from racism

Experts believe Meghan Markle is trying to “protect herself” from the racism that allegedly awaits her children in the UK.

Royal commentator and expert Gertrude Daly of Gert's Royals made these admissions.

Daly weighed in on everything in her interview with the Daily Star.

He started everything off by saying, “It has been obvious over the last two years that the Sussexes don't have a good relationship with the Royal Family.”

“The news that just Prince Harry will be attending the coronation is not a surprise to anyone. Prince Harry's attendance is more out of obligation rather than anything else.”

“Duchess Meghan was invited to the Coronation. And Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, while a little young for the ceremony, would have been welcomed to come to the UK and visit with the Royal Family. It would have been the Sussexes' decision to just send Prince Harry.”

Before concluding Daly also admitted, “I think The Sussexes want to protect themselves and their children from the 'vicious and racist' UK media as much as possible.”

