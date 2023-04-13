Meghan Markle is nothing more than ‘a risk that’s now gone’

File Footage

Experts believe Meghan Markle was merely a risk to everyone in the royal circle, but is “now gone.”



Royal commentator and expert Dan Wootton made these shocking admissions.

He started the conversation off by warning, “Today though is one of celebration. Without any doubt, Meghan would have tried to upstage King Charles III during his own Coronation.”

“William had already privately expressed a fear that the Sussexes were planning some sort of PR stunt to show they remained in touch with the people over the course of the weekend, when the rest of the family have signed up to the idea that the focus must remain on the new monarch. That risk is now gone.”

“Harry will fly in and out in a blink of an eye, looking a shell of a man and most likely feeling deeply ashamed about the appalling treatment he's dished out to his father the past three years, but unable to make amends in case it upsets the woman who calls the shots.”