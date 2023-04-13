 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Thursday Apr 13 2023
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle is nothing more than ‘a risk that’s now gone’

By
Web Desk

time Thursday Apr 13, 2023

File Footage

Experts believe Meghan Markle was merely a risk to everyone in the royal circle, but is “now gone.”

Royal commentator and expert Dan Wootton made these shocking admissions.

He started the conversation off by warning, “Today though is one of celebration. Without any doubt, Meghan would have tried to upstage King Charles III during his own Coronation.”

“William had already privately expressed a fear that the Sussexes were planning some sort of PR stunt to show they remained in touch with the people over the course of the weekend, when the rest of the family have signed up to the idea that the focus must remain on the new monarch. That risk is now gone.”

“Harry will fly in and out in a blink of an eye, looking a shell of a man and most likely feeling deeply ashamed about the appalling treatment he's dished out to his father the past three years, but unable to make amends in case it upsets the woman who calls the shots.”

More From Entertainment:

Pedro Pascal gushes over 'powerful' trans sister

Pedro Pascal gushes over 'powerful' trans sister

BTS’ agency releases statement on J-Hope’s military enlistment date

BTS’ agency releases statement on J-Hope’s military enlistment date
'Renfield' director gushes over Nicolas Cage

'Renfield' director gushes over Nicolas Cage
K-pop group G-Idle will be making a new comeback

K-pop group G-Idle will be making a new comeback
Harry had to fly to UK as it was 'critical' for 'Sussex brand' to have presence at coronation video

Harry had to fly to UK as it was 'critical' for 'Sussex brand' to have presence at coronation
Taylor Swift fans insist she has ‘rekindled’ her romance with ex Joe Alwyn

Taylor Swift fans insist she has ‘rekindled’ her romance with ex Joe Alwyn
Prince Harry had to come to coronation as it was important to King Charles video

Prince Harry had to come to coronation as it was important to King Charles
Dame Mary Quant, British fashion designer, passes away at 93

Dame Mary Quant, British fashion designer, passes away at 93
Kate Middleton, Prince William ‘need a break’ from Meghan Markle video

Kate Middleton, Prince William ‘need a break’ from Meghan Markle
Joaquin Phoenix laughs uncontrollably due to THIS reason

Joaquin Phoenix laughs uncontrollably due to THIS reason
Kelly Ripa is fine being called a villain in her relationship with Mark Consuelos

Kelly Ripa is fine being called a villain in her relationship with Mark Consuelos
Rei from K-pop group IVE posts letter following hiatus announcement

Rei from K-pop group IVE posts letter following hiatus announcement