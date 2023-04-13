K-pop group G-Idle will be making a new comeback

The group’s last comeback came out in November 2022 called 'I Love' with its bold title track 'Nxde'

K-pop band G-Idle will be making a new comeback in May. Their agency CUBE Entertainment released a statement on April 13th confirming the news:

“(G)I-DLE is currently preparing for a comeback, with the goal of a release in May. We will reveal the format of the album at a later date. We ask that you give it lots of interest.”

The group’s last comeback came out in November 2022 called I Love with its bold title track Nxde. They went on to achieve the Perfect All-Kill certification with both of their title tracks Tomboy and Nxde. To achieve the certification an artist needs to steal the top spot in multiple charts.

Additionally, this achievement made them the first ever group to earn the Perfect All-Kill twice in a year since Twice which did so back in 2016.