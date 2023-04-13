 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Thursday Apr 13 2023
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle’s life ‘filled with contradiction’: report

By
Web Desk

time Thursday Apr 13, 2023

File Footage

Experts believe “contradictions about how the Sussexes see their royal role” is a daily feat.

Royal commentator and expert Dan Wootton made these shocking admissions.

He started the conversation off by warning, “It is not clear if Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet were ever invited to the ceremony itself, but I am sure the King will feel a tinge of sadness that he will not have the chance to be with all his grandchildren on unquestionably the most important day of his life as the family gathers afterwards.”

According to the DailyMail, “I wonder too if, in the decades to come, they might object to being in California on such an important day, missing the opportunity to be part of royal history and celebrate their British heritage.”

“It seems particularly odd given Harry and Meghan's craven desire for their children to become a prince and princess, given it was their birthright.”

“But we're used to these contradictions about how the Sussexes see their royal role.”

More From Entertainment:

Cristiano Ronaldo 'not happy' with Georgina Rodriguez, deets inside

Cristiano Ronaldo 'not happy' with Georgina Rodriguez, deets inside
Meghan Markle has ‘no hesitation’ with wanting ‘commercial viability’ video

Meghan Markle has ‘no hesitation’ with wanting ‘commercial viability’
Tom Sandoval takes a step back from Raquel Leviss

Tom Sandoval takes a step back from Raquel Leviss

Samantha Armytage reflects on 'Sunrise' regrets

Samantha Armytage reflects on 'Sunrise' regrets
K-pop group Twice spends 4th week in Top 50 of Billboard 200

K-pop group Twice spends 4th week in Top 50 of Billboard 200
Rihanna, A$AP Rocky step out on baby shopping ahead of 2nd baby

Rihanna, A$AP Rocky step out on baby shopping ahead of 2nd baby
Doja Cat takes a swipe at Twitter Blue

Doja Cat takes a swipe at Twitter Blue
Prince Harry’s ‘hope is misplaced’: ‘At least until he happens to become single’ video

Prince Harry’s ‘hope is misplaced’: ‘At least until he happens to become single’
Meghan Markle’s clarifications are ‘pure poppycock’ video

Meghan Markle’s clarifications are ‘pure poppycock’
Lisa from Blackpink set to feature on BIGBANG’s Taeyang’s new album

Lisa from Blackpink set to feature on BIGBANG’s Taeyang’s new album
‘Hellbound’ actor Yoo Ah In’s agency gives statement on speculative reports

‘Hellbound’ actor Yoo Ah In’s agency gives statement on speculative reports
Miles Teller explains Tom Cruise ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Oscars ‘snub'

Miles Teller explains Tom Cruise ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Oscars ‘snub'