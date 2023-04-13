Meghan Markle a ‘risk’ as ‘unfair’ version of events may leak

File Footage

Experts believe Meghan Markle poses too great a risk when it comes to unfair versions of events.



Royal commentator and expert Dan Wootton made these shocking admissions.

He started the conversation off by warning, “Outside of the highly forgiving princesses Eugenie and Beatrice, there is no longer a safe haven for Harry in the Royal Family, with members now almost universal in their condemnation of his actions these past few months.”

According to the DailyMail, “That includes his former pals Zara Phillips and Mike Tindall, and even Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, who knows a thing or two about being on the outside.”

“It shows just how deep resentments run that senior royals will no longer countenance having conversations alone with Harry because they believe there is too great a risk an unfair version of events could be leaked to Meghan's CBS BFFs Oprah Winfrey or Gayle King.”