Prince Harry 'planning his next assault' on royal family

Princess Diana's ex-butler Paul Burrell has claimed that Prince Harry is 'planning next assault on the royal family' as he returns to the UK for King Charles' Coronation.

Paul, in conversation with GB News, has claimed that the Duke of Sussex "will be gathering anecdotes for his next assault on his family."

Paul, in new interview, claimed: "Harry will have to face his family, the ones he has criticised. He will even have to bow and kiss the hand of Queen Camilla, and that's going to be a very tough pill to swallow."

"Harry is keeping the door open and preserving his unique selling point by being Royal. That's what the Americans love, the fact they're Royal," Paul added.



Charles an Camilla's crowning ceremony falls on the same day as Archie's birthday, with a close friend of Meghan suggesting this played a key part in her decision to stay away.

However, Paul thinks differently, claiming: "She’s not here because I think her security would be in danger. She would be at risk of being booed or even worse. This excuse of her not coming because it's Archie's birthday is pathetic because Lilibet spent her first birthday here at Frogmore Cottages, so why couldn't Archie?"