King Charles suffers heartbreak as key member leaves family

King Charles suffers heartbreak as key member steps back from celebrations

King Charles' reaction emerged after a key member of the royal family stepped back from a special celebration.

The royals are set to reunite at Sandringham for Christmas festivities, but there are reports that the eldest daughter of Andrew and Fergie, Princess Beatrice, is skipping the event.

She, with her husband and kids, is reportedly taking a skiing trip abroad amid tensions surrounding her father and mother.

Now, a former royal butler revealed that Beatrice's decision to step back must be upsetting for the King.

As per express.co.uk, Grant Harrold said, "King Charles will definitely be sad that Beatrice will miss the celebrations."

The monarch is "extremely fond of his niece, and I’m sure he would have wanted to spend time with her over the holidays after such a difficult time," Grant shared.

He also said that Beatrice is seemingly breaking the late Queen's "unwritten rule" of gathering family at one place at Christmas.

Grant believes that the monarch understands Beatrice's difficult situation. "...he will support her decision, and will just want her to do what’s best for her," the royal commentator said.