Keanu Reeves says he and Winona Ryder are married 'under the eyes of God'

Keanu Reeves said he and 'Stranger Things" actress Winona Ryder are married "under the eyes of God".

He was commenting on their unlikely marriage which took place on the set of their film "Bram Stoker's Dracula" in 1992.

Reeves said director Francis Ford Coppola saw the pair get married but the whole thing was for real rather than just a stage wedding.

“We did a whole take of a marriage ceremony with real priests," he said while explaining what might have happened in an interview with Esquire.

“Winona says we are. Coppola says we are. So, I guess we’re married under the eyes of God.”

Earlier, in interview with Entertainment Weekly Winona said, “We actually got married in ‘Dracula’. No, I swear to god I think we’re married in real life. In that scene, Francis used a real Romanian priest."

She added, “We shot the master and he did the whole thing. So, I think we’re married.”

The John Wick actor has been in a relationship with visual artist Alexandra Grant since 2018.

