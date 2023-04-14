 
Taylor Swift approves of Millie Bobby Brown's 'Lover' themed engagement post

Taylor Swift approves of Millie Bobby Brown's 'Lover' themed engagement post

Millie Bobby Brown, star of Stranger Things, announced her engagement to her longtime boyfriend Jake Bongiovi on Instagram, featuring a Taylor Swift lyric from the song "Lover."

Brown posted a photo of the happy couple, with the actress wearing a ring on her engagement finger, and captioned it with a line from Taylor Swift’s lover: "I have loved you for three summers now and I want to spend the rest of my life with you, honey."

Swift, who Brown referenced in her post, showed her support by liking the post.

Millie Bobby Brown also shared a video of the couple chanting Swift's “All Too Well” in the car, back in 2020.

Brown and Bongiovi first made their relationship public in June 2021 and confirmed it later in November of the same year.

The announcement of their engagement came shortly after reports of Swift's breakup with actor Joe Alwyn, whom she had been dating since 2016. The couple has yet to confirm their current relationship status.

Taylor Swift is currently on her Eras Tour, which is her sixth headlining concert tour. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, she was unable to tour for her studio albums Lover, Folklore, and Evermore. The Eras Tour is in support of all of her albums, including the latest one called Midnights.

Taylor Swift's Eras tour will have her performing in Houston next, for three shows at NRG Stadium on April 21, 22, and 23.

