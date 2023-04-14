Bad Bunny teases Coachella 2023 performance on Instagram

Bad Bunny is all set to take the stage at the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on Friday, it has been announced.

Following the exciting announcement, the Puerto Rican superstar turned to his Instagram on Thursday and dropped a string of new snaps, teasing his return to the famous musical show.

"I have so much to tell you, but I better tell you tomorrow at Coachella..." Bad Bunny, 29, wrote alongside a set of nine mirror selfies.

The rapper’s fans expressed excitement in the comments section. Some of them also requested him to bring his rumored girlfriend, Kendall Jenner, to his shows.



The upcoming Coachella 2023 will mark the rapper’s first major performance since opening the 65th annual Grammy Awards telecast in February.

Bad Bunny - whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio – posed in front of a floor-length mirror inside an aesthetically designed bedroom,

The Grammy winner donned sport light wash denim jeans, a white muscle T-shirt, and a pair of black oval-shaped sunglasses for the pictures.

Bad Bunny will headline the weekends from April 14-16, alongside Blackpink, and Frank Ocean at Empire Polo Club in Indio, California.

The annual Coachella festival will take place over two weekends, from April 14 to 16, and April 21 to 23.