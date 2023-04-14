 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Friday Apr 14 2023
By
Web Desk

Bad Bunny teases Coachella 2023 performance on Instagram

By
Web Desk

time Friday Apr 14, 2023

Bad Bunny teases Coachella 2023 performance on Instagram
Bad Bunny teases Coachella 2023 performance on Instagram

Bad Bunny is all set to take the stage at the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on Friday, it has been announced.

Following the exciting announcement, the Puerto Rican superstar turned to his Instagram on Thursday and dropped a string of new snaps, teasing his return to the famous musical show.

"I have so much to tell you, but I better tell you tomorrow at Coachella..." Bad Bunny, 29, wrote alongside a set of nine mirror selfies.

The rapper’s fans expressed excitement in the comments section. Some of them also requested him to bring his rumored girlfriend, Kendall Jenner, to his shows.

The upcoming Coachella 2023 will mark the rapper’s first major performance since opening the 65th annual Grammy Awards telecast in February.

Bad Bunny - whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio – posed in front of a floor-length mirror inside an aesthetically designed bedroom,

The Grammy winner donned sport light wash denim jeans, a white muscle T-shirt, and a pair of black oval-shaped sunglasses for the pictures.

Bad Bunny will headline the weekends from April 14-16, alongside Blackpink, and Frank Ocean at Empire Polo Club in Indio, California.

The annual Coachella festival will take place over two weekends, from April 14 to 16, and April 21 to 23.

More From Entertainment:

Keanu Reeves says he and Winona Ryder are married 'under the eyes of God'

Keanu Reeves says he and Winona Ryder are married 'under the eyes of God'
LVMH headquarters attacked during Paris protests

LVMH headquarters attacked during Paris protests

Cannes Film Festival: Big names vying for top prize revealed

Cannes Film Festival: Big names vying for top prize revealed

Prince Harry 'will have to bow and kiss the hand of Queen Camilla' at coronation

Prince Harry 'will have to bow and kiss the hand of Queen Camilla' at coronation
Prince Harry 'planning his next assault' on royal family

Prince Harry 'planning his next assault' on royal family
Cristiano Ronaldo had affair with Spanish actress before falling in love with Georgina Rodriguez?

Cristiano Ronaldo had affair with Spanish actress before falling in love with Georgina Rodriguez?
Nicholas Hoult explains why he has never watched Skins

Nicholas Hoult explains why he has never watched Skins
King Charles named as one of TIME's 100 most influential people of 2023

King Charles named as one of TIME's 100 most influential people of 2023
Minka Kelly addresses disturbing childhood in upcoming memoir

Minka Kelly addresses disturbing childhood in upcoming memoir
Meghan Markle lauded for snubbing King Charles invitation

Meghan Markle lauded for snubbing King Charles invitation
Katie Holmes ensures she’s never being typecast after Dawson’s Creek

Katie Holmes ensures she’s never being typecast after Dawson’s Creek
Prince Harry recounts ‘intimate conversations’ of ‘grief-stricken’ Charles video

Prince Harry recounts ‘intimate conversations’ of ‘grief-stricken’ Charles