time Friday Apr 14 2023
Anurag Kashyap's 'Kennedy' to have its screening at Cannes 2023

Anurag Kashyaps Gangs of Wasseypur also became a part of Cannes in 2012
Filmmaker Anurag Basu's film Kennedy is going to become a part of the Cannes 2023 Film Festival.

The announcement was made today by the director of festival, Thierry Fremaux. According to his announcement, Kennedy will be played under the Midnight screenings.

This is not the first that Anurag's film have been selected to be played at Cannes. Previously in 2012, his superhit film Gangs of Wasseypur was screened at Director's Fortnight; one of the most important additional section of the 12-days event that commences from May 16.

Furthemore, Kashyap's film Bomabay Talkies became a part of the special screening at the Cannes in 2013.

Later in 2013, film Ugly was played at the Director's Fortnight. In 2016, Raman Raghav starring Vicky Kaushal and Nawazuddin Siddiqui was also screened at the Director's Fortnight at the Cannes Film Festival.

This year, Cannes has decided to represent those films' more which have been made by women directors as previously the festival was critisized for not giving them equal representaion, reports News18.

Meanwhile, Anurag Kashyap's last film Dobaaraa starring Taapsee Pannu in lead role release on Netflix on June 23, 2022. 

