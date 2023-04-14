 
Friday Apr 14 2023
Meghan Markle ‘fully estranged’ from Royal Family

Friday Apr 14, 2023

Meghan Markle reportedly feels ‘completely estranged’ from members of the Royal Family and won’t even be missed.

These claims and admissions have been brought to light by Daily Mail Diary Editor and royal expert Richard Eden.

According to a report by The Mirror, Mr Eden started the chat by weighing on Meghan’s bid to skip the Coronation.

He believes “It appears to mark the complete estrangement of Meghan from her husband’s family as well as from her own, with the one exception of her mother, Doria.”

“I can say with some confidence that Meghan will not be missed by the royals,” he also added before concluding. 

