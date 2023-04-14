 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Friday Apr 14 2023
By
Web Desk

Glen Powell will team up with Daisy Edgar-Jones for upcoming movie Twisters

By
Web Desk

time Friday Apr 14, 2023

Glen Powell will team up with Daisy Edgar-Jones for upcoming movie Twisters
Glen Powell will team up with Daisy Edgar-Jones for upcoming movie Twisters

Glen Powell is reportedly set to star opposite Daisy Edgar-Jones in Universal and Amblin Entertainment’s Twisters – a sequel to 1996’s Twister.

According to Deadline, Lee Isaac Chung will direct the movie from a script written by Mark L. Smith, which will release on July 19, 2024.

The outlet reported that the first Twister movie made $500 million at the box office and received Oscar nominations in the visual effects and sound categories. The movie cast included Helen Hunt, Bill Paxton, Carey Elwes and Philip Seymour Hoffman.

Called as a “new chapter” of the 1996 movie, the plot for upcoming Twisters movie remains “under wraps”.

It is pertinent to mention that Warner Bros. Pictures will co-finance Twisters with Frank Marshall and Pat Crowley. Moreover, Universal’s executive VP of production Sara Scott and creative executive Jacqueline Garell will manage the production for the studio.

Meanwhile, Powell will also be seen in new movie Hitman, which he co-wrote and co-produced it. Other than that, the actor is also in production on Sony’s untitled Will Gluck rom-com alongside Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney.

More From Entertainment:

Angela Bassett looks back at holding hands with Austin Butler at Oscars

Angela Bassett looks back at holding hands with Austin Butler at Oscars

Blink-182 announce unexpected appearance at Coachella

Blink-182 announce unexpected appearance at Coachella

Jake Gyllenhaal pushed to the limits in 'The Covenant' by Guy Ritchie

Jake Gyllenhaal pushed to the limits in 'The Covenant' by Guy Ritchie
Couple from 'Yellowstone' confirm off-screen relationship

Couple from 'Yellowstone' confirm off-screen relationship
Meghan Markle ‘fully estranged’ from Royal Family video

Meghan Markle ‘fully estranged’ from Royal Family
'Never Have I Ever' to return with final season this June

'Never Have I Ever' to return with final season this June

‘Succession’ team used code ‘Larry David’ to conceal major plot twist

‘Succession’ team used code ‘Larry David’ to conceal major plot twist
Sydney Elizabeth Agudong joins Disney's live-action 'Lilo & Stitch' as Nani

Sydney Elizabeth Agudong joins Disney's live-action 'Lilo & Stitch' as Nani
Sarah Ferguson reacts as King Charles snubs her over coronation

Sarah Ferguson reacts as King Charles snubs her over coronation
Doja Cat and SZA join forces on new track 'Kill Bill'

Doja Cat and SZA join forces on new track 'Kill Bill'
Rihanna subtly hints at her baby’s gender on L.A shopping trip

Rihanna subtly hints at her baby’s gender on L.A shopping trip
Drake Bell explains mysterious disappearance after being found ‘safe’

Drake Bell explains mysterious disappearance after being found ‘safe’