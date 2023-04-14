Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s ‘relentlessly united front’ in trouble

File Footage

Experts fear Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s past ‘nauseating’ closeness is in trouble.



Royal commentator and expert Daniela Elser issued these claims.

She believes, “The decision for them to divide and conquer, so to speak here, is a highly atypical one for the pair who normally do everything as royal twofer.”

“Both Harry and Meghan have been unerringly, nauseatingly ready to gush about their connectedness.”

She also went as far as to reference Meghan’s claims from The Cut, where she called Prince Harry the salt to her pepper.

“So why are ‘salt and pepper’ not moving together this time? What has happened to their relentlessly united front?” Ms Elser questioned.

“One explanation that has bubbled up is that May 6 also happens to be their son Archie’s fourth birthday. Therefore, Meghan is staying home to do parent duty while Harry tootles off to London to incur the chilliest of cold shoulders from his family.”

“Except, there is a very obvious rejoinder to this argument. Last year both the duke and duchess, along with Archie and his sister Princess Lilibet, flew back to the UK for only four days for the late Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebration and managed to fit Lili’s first birthday party in during such a brief trip.”

“Given that both children are obviously now older, thus making them less of a liability on a lengthy trans-Atlantic flight, and that the Sussexes seemed to easily combine both duty and parenting during the Jubilee, why couldn’t they have just done the same thing this time around?”