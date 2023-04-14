 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Friday Apr 14 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s ‘relentlessly united front’ in trouble

By
Web Desk

time Friday Apr 14, 2023

File Footage

Experts fear Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s past ‘nauseating’ closeness is in trouble.

Royal commentator and expert Daniela Elser issued these claims.

She believes, “The decision for them to divide and conquer, so to speak here, is a highly atypical one for the pair who normally do everything as royal twofer.”

“Both Harry and Meghan have been unerringly, nauseatingly ready to gush about their connectedness.”

She also went as far as to reference Meghan’s claims from The Cut, where she called Prince Harry the salt to her pepper.

“So why are ‘salt and pepper’ not moving together this time? What has happened to their relentlessly united front?” Ms Elser questioned.

“One explanation that has bubbled up is that May 6 also happens to be their son Archie’s fourth birthday. Therefore, Meghan is staying home to do parent duty while Harry tootles off to London to incur the chilliest of cold shoulders from his family.”

“Except, there is a very obvious rejoinder to this argument. Last year both the duke and duchess, along with Archie and his sister Princess Lilibet, flew back to the UK for only four days for the late Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebration and managed to fit Lili’s first birthday party in during such a brief trip.”

“Given that both children are obviously now older, thus making them less of a liability on a lengthy trans-Atlantic flight, and that the Sussexes seemed to easily combine both duty and parenting during the Jubilee, why couldn’t they have just done the same thing this time around?”

More From Entertainment:

Blackpink’s agency threatens legal action against rumours about Rosé

Blackpink’s agency threatens legal action against rumours about Rosé
Iconic K-pop group Apink sets new personal high with ‘Self’

Iconic K-pop group Apink sets new personal high with ‘Self’
BTS’ Suga releases glitch film for upcoming album

BTS’ Suga releases glitch film for upcoming album
Millie Bobby Brown gives fans rare look at her engagement ring in new video

Millie Bobby Brown gives fans rare look at her engagement ring in new video
‘The Glory’ actor Jung Sung Il in talks to star in new drama

‘The Glory’ actor Jung Sung Il in talks to star in new drama
Kim Kardashian’s ‘weird’ speech at Kourtney wedding sparks reaction

Kim Kardashian’s ‘weird’ speech at Kourtney wedding sparks reaction
BTS set to release new OST for animated film ‘Bastions’

BTS set to release new OST for animated film ‘Bastions’
Former member of K-pop group NMIXX Jinni signs with new agency

Former member of K-pop group NMIXX Jinni signs with new agency
Celine Dion announces new music from debut film ‘Love Again’

Celine Dion announces new music from debut film ‘Love Again’

Blackpink hits 600 million views with ‘Pink Venom’ MV

Blackpink hits 600 million views with ‘Pink Venom’ MV
Prince Harry facing ‘hardest day as an adult’: report video

Prince Harry facing ‘hardest day as an adult’: report
Barbara Corcoran faces criticism following comments about firing employees

Barbara Corcoran faces criticism following comments about firing employees