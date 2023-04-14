Lily Allen forgets to eat food after her two young children: Here’s why

Lily Allen has recently confessed that she sometimes forgets to eat especially after her two young children.



“I'm actually really bad… I don't really get hungry,” said Lily during her appearance on Off Menu podcast.

She continued, “It's when I see food, I'm like ‘oh yeah, I should eat’.”

“I think basically my stomach goes quite long distances without eating then it has a little bit and it goes ‘yes’,” claimed the 37-year-old.

On the show, the actress also revealed that she had difficulty to order from fast food chains and even avoided aeroplane food.

I have a bit of a weird stipulation when it comes to fast food,” she shared.

Lily further stated, “I can't really eat food if it hasn't been ordered and made for me… I can't really deal with the idea that you order something and it's just been taken from a pile of food that has already been made.”

“It has to be some kind of intention behind it for me. I can't eat plane food because it's also just come from a warehouse,” remarked the actress.

Lily also pointed out that it's a sort of quite “anti-capitalist way of thinking of eating. I'm not really up for food mass production and consumption of food”.

“I love food. I love eating, but I'm just not very good at remembering to do things. I get up in the morning and I'm looking after kids and I just forget,” added the Dreamland actress.