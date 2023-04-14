Lily Allen forgets to eat food after her two young children: Here’s why

 
time Friday Apr 14 2023
By
Web Desk

time Friday Apr 14, 2023

Lily Allen has recently confessed that she sometimes forgets to eat especially after her two young children.

“I'm actually really bad… I don't really get hungry,” said Lily during her appearance on Off Menu podcast.

She continued, “It's when I see food, I'm like ‘oh yeah, I should eat’.”

“I think basically my stomach goes quite long distances without eating then it has a little bit and it goes ‘yes’,” claimed the 37-year-old.

On the show, the actress also revealed that she had difficulty to order from fast food chains and even avoided aeroplane food.

I have a bit of a weird stipulation when it comes to fast food,” she shared.

Lily further stated, “I can't really eat food if it hasn't been ordered and made for me… I can't really deal with the idea that you order something and it's just been taken from a pile of food that has already been made.”

“It has to be some kind of intention behind it for me. I can't eat plane food because it's also just come from a warehouse,” remarked the actress.

Lily also pointed out that it's a sort of quite “anti-capitalist way of thinking of eating. I'm not really up for food mass production and consumption of food”.

“I love food. I love eating, but I'm just not very good at remembering to do things. I get up in the morning and I'm looking after kids and I just forget,” added the Dreamland actress.

