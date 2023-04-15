 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Saturday Apr 15 2023
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle's former friend slams her for not letting her kids attend the coronation

By
Web Desk

time Saturday Apr 15, 2023

File Footage

Meghan Markle ripped for skipping King Charles coronation by former pal who bashed her for not letting her kids attend one of the most historic events in British history.

Speaking to The Mirror, Lizzie Cundy expressed her unhappiness over the fact that Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet would not witness their grandfather get crowned because of their mother.

“I think it’s a travesty that Lilibet and Archie are not going to be at their grandfather’s coronation,” the British TV presenter said.

“What will Harry and Meghan say to them when they’re older? When they say, ‘Why weren’t we there at the most historical moment in British history? Why weren’t we on that balcony?'”

Cundy said she believes the Suits alum is skipping the occasion scheduled for May 6th because she “knows she’s going to get booed.”

“What will Meghan answer? [when her children ask her why they weren’t there]. ‘I knew I was going to get booed, so I didn’t want to go. She’s putting herself before anyone in fact,” she added.

Cundy’s statement came after the Buckingham Palace released the official statement that Prince Harry will fly to UK to attend the coronation.

However, the statement added, "The Duchess of Sussex will remain in California with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.”

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry delayed Army entry due to 'blinding pain' in knee

Prince Harry delayed Army entry due to 'blinding pain' in knee
Prince Harry, Princess Diana 'laughed' over 'dangerous' death threats in mail

Prince Harry, Princess Diana 'laughed' over 'dangerous' death threats in mail
Meghan McCain rips Meghan Markle for skipping coronation for Archie's birthday

Meghan McCain rips Meghan Markle for skipping coronation for Archie's birthday
Britney Spears has completed her bombshell memoir: ‘It’s a story of triumph & survival’ video

Britney Spears has completed her bombshell memoir: ‘It’s a story of triumph & survival’
‘Controversial’ Meghan Markle to attend Met Gala to create ‘attention’?

‘Controversial’ Meghan Markle to attend Met Gala to create ‘attention’?
Jennifer Garner says she'd love to play Jennifer Aniston's sister in 'The Morning Show'

Jennifer Garner says she'd love to play Jennifer Aniston's sister in 'The Morning Show'
Meghan Markle may never attend any Royal event after coronation snub

Meghan Markle may never attend any Royal event after coronation snub

Cannes director speaks out about opening festival with Johnny Depp’s movie

Cannes director speaks out about opening festival with Johnny Depp’s movie
Jennifer Coolidge lands on the cover of Time’s 100 most influential people

Jennifer Coolidge lands on the cover of Time’s 100 most influential people
Lily Allen forgets to eat food after her two young children: Here’s why

Lily Allen forgets to eat food after her two young children: Here’s why
Jennifer Garner says her kids only watch dad Ben Affleck’s movies, not hers

Jennifer Garner says her kids only watch dad Ben Affleck’s movies, not hers

Jordan Fisher reflects on his struggles with eating disorder

Jordan Fisher reflects on his struggles with eating disorder