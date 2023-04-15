 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Saturday Apr 15 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry liked Kate Middleton's 'carefree' personality in beginning

By
Web Desk

time Saturday Apr 15, 2023

Prince Harry is opening up about his first impression of Kate Middleton.

Writing in his memoir ‘Spare’, the Duke of Sussex reveals he really admired his elder brother’s new ladylove.

Speaking about his bond with the Princess of Wales, Harry reveals he thoroughly enjoyed making fun of William ahead of a costume party the trio attended in 2010.

Harry writes: “I liked his new girlfriend. She was carefree, sweet, kind. She’d done a gap year in Florence, knew about photography, art. And clothes. She loved clothes. Her name was Kate. I forget what native or colonial thing she was wearing to the party, but with her help Willy had chosen for himself some kind of…feline outfit.”

He adds: “Skintight leotard with (am I remembering this correctly?) a springy, bouncy tail. He tried it on for us and he looked like a cross between Tigger and Baryshnikov. Kate and I had a great time pointing our fingers at him and rolling around on the floor. It was ridiculous, especially in a three-way mirror. But ridiculous, they both said, was the point of the upcoming party.”

More From Entertainment:

'The Script' guitarist Mark Sheehan dies at 46

'The Script' guitarist Mark Sheehan dies at 46

How Matthew McCounaghey mother 'knew' rumoured brother Woody Harrelson father?

How Matthew McCounaghey mother 'knew' rumoured brother Woody Harrelson father?
Prince Harry delayed Army entry due to 'blinding pain' in knee

Prince Harry delayed Army entry due to 'blinding pain' in knee
Prince Harry, Princess Diana 'laughed' over 'dangerous' death threats in mail

Prince Harry, Princess Diana 'laughed' over 'dangerous' death threats in mail
Meghan McCain rips Meghan Markle for skipping coronation for Archie's birthday

Meghan McCain rips Meghan Markle for skipping coronation for Archie's birthday
Britney Spears has completed her bombshell memoir: ‘It’s a story of triumph & survival’ video

Britney Spears has completed her bombshell memoir: ‘It’s a story of triumph & survival’
Meghan Markle's former friend slams her for not letting her kids attend the coronation video

Meghan Markle's former friend slams her for not letting her kids attend the coronation
‘Controversial’ Meghan Markle to attend Met Gala to create ‘attention’?

‘Controversial’ Meghan Markle to attend Met Gala to create ‘attention’?
Jennifer Garner says she'd love to play Jennifer Aniston's sister in 'The Morning Show'

Jennifer Garner says she'd love to play Jennifer Aniston's sister in 'The Morning Show'
Meghan Markle may never attend any Royal event after coronation snub

Meghan Markle may never attend any Royal event after coronation snub

Cannes director speaks out about opening festival with Johnny Depp’s movie

Cannes director speaks out about opening festival with Johnny Depp’s movie
Jennifer Coolidge lands on the cover of Time’s 100 most influential people

Jennifer Coolidge lands on the cover of Time’s 100 most influential people