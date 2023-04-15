Prince Harry liked Kate Middleton's 'carefree' personality in beginning

Prince Harry is opening up about his first impression of Kate Middleton.



Writing in his memoir ‘Spare’, the Duke of Sussex reveals he really admired his elder brother’s new ladylove.

Speaking about his bond with the Princess of Wales, Harry reveals he thoroughly enjoyed making fun of William ahead of a costume party the trio attended in 2010.

Harry writes: “I liked his new girlfriend. She was carefree, sweet, kind. She’d done a gap year in Florence, knew about photography, art. And clothes. She loved clothes. Her name was Kate. I forget what native or colonial thing she was wearing to the party, but with her help Willy had chosen for himself some kind of…feline outfit.”

He adds: “Skintight leotard with (am I remembering this correctly?) a springy, bouncy tail. He tried it on for us and he looked like a cross between Tigger and Baryshnikov. Kate and I had a great time pointing our fingers at him and rolling around on the floor. It was ridiculous, especially in a three-way mirror. But ridiculous, they both said, was the point of the upcoming party.”