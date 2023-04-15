 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Saturday Apr 15 2023
By
Web Desk

'Game of Thrones’ author George RR Martin confirms 2 more spin-offs

By
Web Desk

time Saturday Apr 15, 2023

Game of Thrones’ author George RR Martin confirms 2 more spin-offs
'Game of Thrones’ author George RR Martin confirms 2 more spin-offs 

George R.R. Martin has shared his response on the latest Game of Thrones spin offs, and shared an update on the production of two more projects of the franchise, which were announced earlier.

House of the Dragon, that came out in August last year, filled the audience with the desire to embrace more adventures from the universe that is created by blockbuster hit fantasy series Game of Thrones.

Unsurprisingly, HBO has rushed to fulfill the expectations of the fans by recently announcing the development of a Jon Snow sequel show and an Aegon the Conqueror prequel, along with the official green lighting of a Dunk & Egg show titled, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight.

With this new development in the universe of Game of Thrones, the question regarding the status of other two projects is naturally risen.

Martin, the writer of Game of Thrones, has himself offered an update, posting on his blog Not a Blog, the author discussed the long process of getting the greenlit Dunk & Egg show kicked off from the scratch, while also providing an encouraging news about previously-rumored shows centered on Princess Nymeria of the Rhoyne and the Sea Snake.

“Way back in the summer of 2016, when HBO first started thinking about GAME OF THRONES spinoffs, I pitched them two ideas: the Dance of the Dragons, which in due time became HOUSE OF THE DRAGON… and Dunk & Egg. That was seven years ago. (I can hardly believe it myself).” Said Martin

“The lesson there is that development takes time. I see all these stories on the net about other spinoffs being killed or abandoned… no idea where they get this stuff… and it just makes me shake my head. The Nymeria show is still in development.” He explained

He went on saying, “So is the Sea Snake show. Just had a great week on that one, working with writers. And there are others, both live action and animated. How many will get the greenlight like Dunk & Egg? Impossible to say. How long will it take? It depends.” 

More From Entertainment:

Royal aides ‘relieved’ Meghan won’t attend coronation as her presence 'ramps up the drama’

Royal aides ‘relieved’ Meghan won’t attend coronation as her presence 'ramps up the drama’
Princess Charlotte may be honoured with special title in the future video

Princess Charlotte may be honoured with special title in the future
Kim Kardashian still ‘struggling’ to get her head around Pete Davidson split video

Kim Kardashian still ‘struggling’ to get her head around Pete Davidson split
Katy Perry shares plans for tour after her Las Vegas residency

Katy Perry shares plans for tour after her Las Vegas residency
Rainn Wilson shares video of unmindful flight seatmate watching 'The Office'

Rainn Wilson shares video of unmindful flight seatmate watching 'The Office'
Eminem lost millions for turning down this song to do ‘Southpaw’ instead

Eminem lost millions for turning down this song to do ‘Southpaw’ instead
Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet enjoy secret taco date amid hook up rumors

Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet enjoy secret taco date amid hook up rumors

Jamie Foxx is steadily improving after suffering from medical emergency

Jamie Foxx is steadily improving after suffering from medical emergency
'The Script' guitarist Mark Sheehan dies at 46

'The Script' guitarist Mark Sheehan dies at 46

Prince Harry liked 'making' Kate Middleton 'laugh' before William wedding video

Prince Harry liked 'making' Kate Middleton 'laugh' before William wedding
Harry Styles knew relationship with Taylor Swift was 'hard' video

Harry Styles knew relationship with Taylor Swift was 'hard'
How Matthew McCounaghey mother 'knew' rumoured brother Woody Harrelson father?

How Matthew McCounaghey mother 'knew' rumoured brother Woody Harrelson father?