Rainn Wilson shares video of unmindful flight seatmate watching 'The Office'

Rainn Wilson, the actor who played Dwight Schrute on The Office, shared a video of his oblivious seatmate during a flight; watching his sitcom.

"When the person sitting next to you has no idea who you are...." Wilson who was not discernable with the mask he had on, wrote on Instagram.

The seatmate appeared to be enjoying a meal watching a scene featuring Wilson and Steve Carell's Michael Scott.

The Office, a mockumentary sitcom about the daily lives of employees at the fictional Dunder Mifflin Paper Company in Scranton, Pennsylvania, aired on NBC for nine seasons and also starred John Krasinski, Mindy Kaling, Jenna Fischer, Angela Kinsey, Brian Baumgartner, and Leslie David Baker.

In an interview with NPR in 2018, Wilson reflected on the show's success and how he missed collaborating with the talented group of people who brought it to life.

"I remember early on, when we shot the pilot, we had lunch, and Steve Carell did a little toast. He said, 'You know, guys, this is probably going to be the job that we're known for for the rest of our lives,'" he recalled. "And this was 2004. And all of a sudden, in season two, we started to take off."

"I really miss collaborating with an awesome group of people and taking a scene and trying to bring it to comedic life," Wilson said.

"We always made sure that the scene kind of tickled us in some way. It's digging into the dough and kneading the dough and being in the kitchen and cooking that stuff up. I don't know that I'll ever have that experience again the way that we had it on The Office."