 
menu menu menu
entertainment
time Saturday Apr 15 2023
By
Web Desk

'Schitt's Creek' star Dan Levy visits Oscar the Grouch on 'Sesame Street'

By
Web Desk

time Saturday Apr 15, 2023

Schitts Creek star Dan Levy visits Oscar the Grouch on Sesame Street

Actor Dan Levy, best known for his role on the hit TV series Schitt's Creek, recently appeared on an episode of Sesame Street.

In an exclusive clip, Levy is seen having an "ew"-competition with Oscar the Grouch, one of the beloved muppets from the show.

During the skit, Levy presents Oscar with an ice cream cone and a bouquet of flowers, while Oscar counters with a bowl of green slime, sardines, cucumber slices, and dead roses.

The two continue their playful banter until Levy draw a secret weapon: Oscar's pet worm, Slimey. The segment is a nod to the catchphrase "Ew, David!" from Schitt's Creek, which Levy's character and his sister, played by Annie Murphy, often used.

"Ew, David" has become a popularized catchphrase on social media, as for Levy, he admits that it may haunt him for the rest of his life. Sesame Street can be streamed on HBO Max and airs on PBS.

Dan Levy's career began as a television host on MTV Canada. He earned critical acclaim and worldwide recognition for his role as David Rose in the CBC sitcom Schitt's Creek, which he co-created with his father and starred in alongside his father and sister, Sarah Levy.

Levy's contributions to the show, including producing, writing, directing, and acting, earned him multiple awards, making him the first person to win a Primetime Emmy Award in all four major categories in a single year, as well as four Canadian Screen Awards out of 18 nominations.

More From Entertainment:

John Legend pens heartwarming birthday note for ‘beautiful’ daughter Luna

John Legend pens heartwarming birthday note for ‘beautiful’ daughter Luna
Simon Cowell wishes to expand his family with fiancée Lauren Silverman

Simon Cowell wishes to expand his family with fiancée Lauren Silverman

Meghan Markle doesn’t have ‘guts’ to come to ‘country of people who don't like her’ video

Meghan Markle doesn’t have ‘guts’ to come to ‘country of people who don't like her’
King Charles’ Coronation concert lineup to feature Katy Perry and more

King Charles’ Coronation concert lineup to feature Katy Perry and more
Quentin Tarantino films shun depictions of intimacy, 'not part of his vision'

Quentin Tarantino films shun depictions of intimacy, 'not part of his vision'
Prince Harry set to face ‘very hard’ time at Coronation without Meghan Markle video

Prince Harry set to face ‘very hard’ time at Coronation without Meghan Markle
Royal aides ‘relieved’ Meghan won’t attend coronation as her presence 'ramps up the drama’ video

Royal aides ‘relieved’ Meghan won’t attend coronation as her presence 'ramps up the drama’
Ben Affleck talks being ‘fired’ from multiple jobs and ‘bad’ acting in this movie

Ben Affleck talks being ‘fired’ from multiple jobs and ‘bad’ acting in this movie
Princess Charlotte may be honoured with special title in the future video

Princess Charlotte may be honoured with special title in the future
Kim Kardashian still ‘struggling’ to get her head around Pete Davidson split video

Kim Kardashian still ‘struggling’ to get her head around Pete Davidson split
Katy Perry shares plans for tour after her Las Vegas residency

Katy Perry shares plans for tour after her Las Vegas residency
Rainn Wilson shares video of unmindful flight seatmate watching 'The Office'

Rainn Wilson shares video of unmindful flight seatmate watching 'The Office'