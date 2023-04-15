'Schitt's Creek' star Dan Levy visits Oscar the Grouch on 'Sesame Street'

Actor Dan Levy, best known for his role on the hit TV series Schitt's Creek, recently appeared on an episode of Sesame Street.

In an exclusive clip, Levy is seen having an "ew"-competition with Oscar the Grouch, one of the beloved muppets from the show.

During the skit, Levy presents Oscar with an ice cream cone and a bouquet of flowers, while Oscar counters with a bowl of green slime, sardines, cucumber slices, and dead roses.

The two continue their playful banter until Levy draw a secret weapon: Oscar's pet worm, Slimey. The segment is a nod to the catchphrase "Ew, David!" from Schitt's Creek, which Levy's character and his sister, played by Annie Murphy, often used.



"Ew, David" has become a popularized catchphrase on social media, as for Levy, he admits that it may haunt him for the rest of his life. Sesame Street can be streamed on HBO Max and airs on PBS.

Dan Levy's career began as a television host on MTV Canada. He earned critical acclaim and worldwide recognition for his role as David Rose in the CBC sitcom Schitt's Creek, which he co-created with his father and starred in alongside his father and sister, Sarah Levy.

Levy's contributions to the show, including producing, writing, directing, and acting, earned him multiple awards, making him the first person to win a Primetime Emmy Award in all four major categories in a single year, as well as four Canadian Screen Awards out of 18 nominations.