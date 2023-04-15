Royal aides ‘relieved’ Meghan won’t attend coronation as her presence 'ramps up the drama’

File Footage

A Royal expert revealed that some royal aides are happy that Meghan Markle has turned down the invitation to King Charles’ coronation.

Speaking to The Express, Richard Palmer said that royal aides believe the Duchess of Sussex “ramps up the drama” even though he thinks her husband Prince Harry is the “main problem.”

Discussing the Suits alum’s decision to snub one of the most historic events in British history, he said, “Some of the royal aides are probably quite relieved.”

“Because, although I think Harry is the main problem, her presence ramps up the drama and takes away from the day for the people who it's really about.

"But there will be plenty of coverage about his appearance,” he added.

Palmer said Markle looked "incredibly uncomfortable and isolated" when she visited UK last time for Queen Elizabeth’s funeral in September 2022.

“She doesn't feel that she was treated very well" when she was in the country in the past and "thought it would be better all around that she doesn't come" to the Coronation,” he added.