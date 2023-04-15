 
Royals
Saturday Apr 15 2023
Man reacts as he was convicted after throwing eggs at King Charles

time Saturday Apr 15, 2023

Patrick Thelwell, who threw eggs at King Charles while a walkabout in York in November last year, has reacted as he was on Friday found guilty of threatening behaviour.

Patrick, 23, who was a student at the University of York at the time of the offence, later claimed he was responding to state violence.

He threw "at least five" eggs towards the King as the monarch met members of the public in the northeastern city of York.

Patrick Thelwell pleaded not guilty of the offence arguing in court that his use of "low level violence" was "lawful" as it was self defence against "the violence carried out by the British state".

Judge Paul Goldspring, chief magistrate at the court in York, found him guilty of the charge, saying Thelwell "intended to cause King Charles to believe immediate unlawful violence would be used against him".

The man was sentenced to carry out 100 hours of unpaid community work.

