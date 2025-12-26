Harry and Meghan's former home surfaces in new Andrew, Epstein probe

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle lived in Frogmore up until 2020

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s former royal home seemingly carried a very dark history, according to newly released Epstein files.

Long before the Duke and Duchess of Sussex moved into Frogmore Cottage following their 2018 wedding, the Windsor estate property was allegedly the site of “pedophile ring” gatherings during the mid-1990s, as reported by GB News.

The unproven claims appear in a fresh batch of documents released by the US Department of Justice on Monday, December 22 — and the Surrey Police is now looking into the claims.

The heavily redacted FBI material alleges that a now 35-year-old individual was drugged and taken by their father to what is described as a “paedophile ring” in Surrey between the ages of six and eight. The complainant claims one of the alleged locations was Frogmore Cottage.

According to the document, the individual alleges they were restrained and subjected to electric shocks, reportedly administered by Ghislaine Maxwell, while Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and other men were said to be present.

Surrey Police confirmed it has no record of the allegations being previously reported, and will therefore seek assistance from the FBI as they launch a new investigation. “We are therefore engaging with relevant agencies to obtain access to the redacted information,” a Surrey Police spokesperson said, adding, “We take all reports of child abuse seriously and encourage anyone with information in relation to these allegations to report this to us online, or via 101.”

The documents also reference emails in which Maxwell sought “fun girls” to accompany someone listed as “Andrew” in Epstein’s contacts. The exchanges contain no suggestion of illegality. Andrew has consistently denied wrongdoing and was stripped of his royal titles earlier this year over his links to Epstein.