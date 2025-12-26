Duchess Sophie spellbinds onlookers with festive chic

Royals are know for their charismatic personalities, but one particular member of the family masters the art of leaving fans in awe.

She leaves fans spellbound with her fashion and charm whenever she finds an opportunity to shine during public engagements and royal events.

Her magic even captivated hearts when she stepped out for the annual Christmas Day church service and walkabout at Sandringham, weaving a spell of festive charm.

Wearing houndstooth hat and coat holding flowers, the Duchess of Edinburgh oozed festive chic as she joined King Charles and the Prince and Princess of Wales for the annual royal event.

Sophie, 60, put on a stylish display as she walked with their two children, Lady Louise Windsor, 22, and James, Earl of Wessex, 18.

She added a new coat to her collection. The piece featured an ankle-grazing length, long sleeves, and a collared neckline with rich aubergine velvet piping.

The outfit added to Sophie's evergreen beauty as it was perfectly designed for the cold winter walkabout.

It was crafted from Italian Virgin wool, which keeps the wearer warm with its crimped fibres that trap air and keep body heat in.

She elevated her look by teaming it with a hat in the same fabric, featuring a beautiful statement bow on the back.