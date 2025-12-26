King Charles latest message gives boost to two royals as chnage looms

King Charles III's hidden message has revealed his future strategy, hinting at boosting roles of key royals.

The monarch's Christmas speeh had a hidden message for some key members of the royal family, featuring a host of royal family members with two reportedly taking a more prominent role than in previous years.

The King, 77, has shown a “carefully calibrated, enhanced role” for two members of the family. The monarch spoke about the “pilgrimage” of life during his annual speech, which was filmed at Westminster Abbey.

The broadcast featured images of a number of royals, including Queen Camilla, the Princess Royal, and the Duchess of Edinburgh.

Royal biographer Robert Hardman claimed it was the prevalence of Prince George and Princess Charlotte that stood out.

William and Kate’s eldest children have stepped up their position in the Firm in recent months.

Hardman, writing in the Daily Mail, claimed: “It was good to see a carefully calibrated, enhanced role for both Prince George and Princess Charlotte.”

The move suusgest that the monarch wants the young royals to prepare for the role that lies ahead. George will one day be head of the Armed Forces.

According to some royal experts, it is all part of a carefully considered plan to bring George onto the public stage in a way that the family is comfortable with.

William is also doing what he can to get him to look at the world in a certain way.