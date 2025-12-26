Andrew delivers upsetting news to King Charles amid holiday delight

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is not letting King Charles breathe in peace as another big bombshell is set to drop.

The last few months of 2025 were quite challenging for the monarch as his brother brought disgrace to the royal family after new details about his ties with the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein made headlines.

The monarch punished Andrew by stripping him of his titles and honours in a stern statement released on October 30.

But, it appears that, still today, the tensions of the King have not ended, as a royal expert delivered upsetting news about possible future humiliation.

In conversation with The Sun, the royal commentator Simon Vigar said, "More and more will come out. I mean, there’s obviously lots and lots of documents and photos and videos to come out."

He added, "But it’s not just Sandringham, which is obviously one of their favourite homes. We’ve already seen pictures of Maxwell and Epstein at Balmoral, not just in the main building, but you know, in one of the lodges there."

It is pertinent to note that this disturbing update came amid King Charles' holiday break with the royal family at Sandringham.