Princess Charlotte's sweet reply as Prince William interrupts her

Princess Charlotte takes a page out of mom Kate's playbook

Princess Charlotte proved her grace once again during the Royal Family’s Christmas Day outing at Sandringham.

According to footage from the annual church service, the 10-year-old royal was happily greeting members of the public when her dad, Prince William, gently called her back to join the rest of the family.

“Charlotte,” the Prince of Wales was heard saying as his daughter lingered behind, smiling for photographs.

“I’m coming,” Charlotte replied, before quickly catching up with her parents and brothers.

The moment delighted royal watchers and offered a glimpse into Charlotte’s growing confidence at public engagements. The young princess has already appeared alongside her parents at major events, including Trooping the Colour, VE Day commemorations and Wimbledon. Many have noted that her natural ease with crowds mirrors that of her mother, Princess Kate.

Kate has previously admitted she can be guilty of lingering too long during walkabouts. In the Queen at Ninety documentary, released in 2016, she said: “I think there is a real art to walkabouts. Everyone teases me in the family that I spend far too long chatting, so I think I've still got to learn a little bit more and pick up a few more tips I suppose.”

That tendency was on display last Christmas, too, when Kate became briefly separated from her family after stopping to speak with well-wishers. “I think I’ve lost my family,” she joked at the time.

William and Kate are also known to rely on subtle signals during public appearances. A tender example was spotted during a German state visit earlier this month, when William placed a gentle hand on Kate’s back to quietly cue a move along, proving their discreet teamwork is as polished as ever.