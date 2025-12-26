Fergie's wise decision averted collision after King Charles message

Sarah Ferguson might be remembering the good time with the royal family amid the recent fallout.

This year, the exes have been forced to stay away from the royal event, spending the day quietly and away from the spotlight.

At the end of 2023, Fergie was all smiles as the future looked bright for her. She was even invited to the Sandringham celebrations for the first time since 1991.

Her excitement was obvious as she warmly greeted members of the public who lined to walk to Church of St Mary Magdalene. Indeed, she broke royal tradition with a surprising act during Christmas lunch.

"She even live-tweeted from Sandringham after lunch, overwhelmed that she was finally back in the royal fold," claimed royal expert Ephraim Hardcastle.

2024 shattered the mother-of-two's dream as she celebrated Christmas alone with Andrew at their shared home royal lodge. It was the ex-Duchess who was tasked with keeping Andrew away in order to save the Windsors from further embarrassment.

Andrew had been under pressure to stay away amid the ongoing scandal surrounding his links to an alleged Chinese spy.

The former prince was allegedly adamant he would attend the pre-Christmas lunch at Buckingham Palace, alongside other major royals.

However, Sarah convinced her ex to step away from both the lunch and the royal celebrations, giving up her own chance to return to Sandringham for Christmas again having spent many years out of the fold.