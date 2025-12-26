What's behind Kensington Palace Christmas walk video blackout?

Why did Prince William and Princess Kate keep their Christmas walk under wraps?

Kensington Palace has sparked speculation by not sharing a Christmas walk video on the couple's official Instagram page.

The Prince and Princess of Wales actively share updates and videos from their Christmas celebrations on their social media accounts.

The Palace even released a heartwarming video of Kate and Princess Charlotte playing piano together, and Prince William serving Christmas pudding to Welsh Guards.

However, there isn't a specific reason given for the delay in releasing the Waleses' Christmas walk video.

The social media is flooded by the Waleses' videos and photos as they put on a united front with King Charles, Queen Camilla and other members of the royal family.

The couple's move to keep their Christmas walk under wraps left fans guessing.

William, Kate and their three children - Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis - brought holiday cheer on Christmas Day walk with the royal family, attending the service at Sandringham Church on December 25, 2025 in Norfolk.