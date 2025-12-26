North West follows in dad Kanye's fashion footsteps as she debuts grillz

North West takes fashion inspiration from dad Kanye

North West may be Kim Kardashian’s daughter, but she loves to take fashion inspo from her father, Kanye West.

The 12-year-old daughter of Kim and Ye has taken a liking to grillz — a type of teeth jewellery — just like her old man. Taking to her newly launched Instagram on Christmas Day, North debuted her diamond shark grillz — the latest addition to her grillz collection.

A video posted to her Instagram Stories zoomed in on the custom mouthpiece, designed by celebrity jeweler Johnny Dang & Co. The grills are entirely diamond-encrusted, with each tooth sharpened into a point, living up to their shark-inspired nickname.

While the grills are new to social media, they’ve seemingly been in the works for some time. Kardashian herself shared a selfie with Dang at her home just weeks earlier. The jeweler also recently crafted a set for Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner’s ex and the father of Stormi and Aire.

Still, North’s fashion choices haven’t come without criticism. Kardashian addressed the backlash on “Call Her Daddy,” explaining how difficult self-expression can be for kids growing up in the spotlight.

“It’s really hard and it’s really interesting because all the kids are wearing the same things,” Kardashian explained, adding, “Unfortunately, we made that mistake in front of the whole world.”