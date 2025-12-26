Princess Charlotte sides with father William to dismiss Harry, Meghan claim

Princess Charlotte dismissed shocking claims made by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle with her meaningful gesture during the Sandringham walk.

The Waleses' children, George, Charlotte and Louis, wowed the onlookers and the royal fans with their well-mannered Christmas Day outing with their parents and the other key royal members.

However, a moment which grabbed the attention was Charlotte sharing a warm hug with the royal family's well-wishers, melting hearts.

Social media users lauded the 10-year-old princess's heartfelt move. One fan wrote, "She has perfect role models with both her parents."

"Princess Charlotte is such a sweetheart," another penned.

It is important to note that Prince William has also recently photographed hugging footballer Jill Scott on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the charity Fields in Trust.

The father-daughter duo publicly denied claims once made by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex about the future King's dislike of hugs.

In their controversial Netflix show, Meghan said that she was a "hugger, but she "didn’t realise that it's really jarring for a lot of Brits."

"I started to understand that the formality on the outside carried through on the inside," Archie and Lilibet's mother added.

Moreover, Harry wrote in his bombshell memoir Spare that William "recoiled" when Meghan moved forward to hug him.

The Duke recalled that the moment "completely freaked [William] out."