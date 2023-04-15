 
time Saturday Apr 15 2023
Web Desk

By
Web Desk

time Saturday Apr 15, 2023

Ice Spice teams up with Nicki Minaj’s new label

American artist Ice Spice has teamed up with Nicki Minaj’s new record label called Heavy On It. Nicki made a return to her Apple Music show Queen Radio and announced the name of her label.

She further confirmed that Ice Spice will be working with the agency: “Heavy On It is the label, and I’m proud to announce my partnership with the one and only Ice Spice.” They're also teamed up for a new project together: a remix of Ice Spice’s song Princess Diana, which was just released.

Within hours of its release, the track went on to claim the No. 1 spot on U.S. iTunes. It’s important to note that she has not left her old record label and joined Nicki’s, she is only forming a partnership with Heavy On It.

