Bad Bunny shades Harry Styles during Coachella performance

During his historic headline set at Coachella on Friday, Bad Bunny appeared to take a jab at Harry Styles by displaying a tweet from a fan that compared the two artists' musical flair.



While performing the fan-favorite track "El Apagón" from his latest album "Un Verano Sin Ti," Bad Bunny exhibited a tweet on the screen that specifically referred to himself and Harry Styles.

"goodnight benito could do as it was but harry could never do el apagon," it said.

The tweet, which has since been deleted, praised Bad Bunny's versatility while implying that Styles could never create a song like "El Apagón," which Bad Bunny performed.



This comes after Styles won album of the year at the 2023 Grammys over Bad Bunny's "Un Verano Sin Ti."



Bad Bunny started his Coachella show with a video that honored previous headliners like Kendrick Lamar, Billie Eilish, and The Weeknd, but interestingly, Harry Styles was left out of the compilation. Although Styles headlined the festival alongside Eilish and The Weeknd the previous year.

The Puerto Rican singer's album "Un Verano Sin Ti" made history as the first Spanish-language album to be nominated for album of the year at the Grammy Awards.



Bad Bunny is known for his unique blend of Latin trap and reggaeton music, as well as for integrating elements of various other genres into his music.